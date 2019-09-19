Northwest Folklife invites all generations to “Global Playgound”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The whole family is invited to play, dance, sing, learn and try something new at the 6th Annual Seattle Children's Festival. The two-day event celebrates dynamic arts, cultures and traditions that thrive in the great Pacific Northwest community.

The Seattle Center Armory and Fisher Pavilion will be filled with entertainment and excitement including 2 main stages, 4 interactive workshop spaces, 2 Discovery Zones full of hands-on activities, a STEAM Lab, and more.

One of the featured groups set to perform is local youth rhythm tap group Northwest Tap Connection. Several students ranging in ages spent the morning with us as they prepared for this weekend. A full list of events, activities and performances can be found here.

