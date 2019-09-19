Marysville Police search for attempted kidnapping suspect accused of breaking ex-girlfriend’s jaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Marysville Police are asking for your help to find 24-year-old Rhyan Vasques. Detectives say he broke his ex-girlfriend's jaw and teeth with a handgun Wednesday while trying to kidnap her. She gave Q13 News permission to share her photo taken after the attack in hopes it will encourage people to help officers find him.

Here is a summary of what happened from the case detective:

"She was leaving for work at 5:40 am when Rhyan pointed a handgun at her and told her to get in the car and start it. He also told the victim to take her Smart Watch off which she refused. She tried to run on but Rhyan followed her and threatened her at gunpoint to get into the car. She returned to the car and got in the driver’s seat. She started to scream and Rhyan struck her in the mouth with the handgun, breaking her jaw and damaging several teeth. The victim saw another tenant nearby and screamed for him to call 911. When Rhyan saw the witness, he fled on foot. Rhyan is wanted by Marysville Police for Assault 2 (DV), Kidnapping 1 (attempted) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Rhyan should be considered armed and dangerous."

If anyone has seen Rhyan or knows of his location, please call 911, contact the Marysville Police at (360) 363-8300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000 by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or calling 1-800-222-8477. You must send the tip to Crime Stoppers to get the cash.

He has an extensive criminal history that includes Robbery 1st Degree, Eluding, Theft 3rd Degree, Assault and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. He has active arrest warrants for Having Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment and DWLS 2nd degree.