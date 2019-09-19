Man charged with murder in Westlake light rail shooting

SEATTLE — A 20-year-old man has been charged after a deadly shooting at the Westlake light rail station.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday charged Bryce Amir Hardy with first-degree murder, assault with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting in downtown Seattle.

Officials say Dawda Corr was shot in two places and later died at the hospital. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Investigators said surveillance video captured the shooting on the platform and the events that led to the incident on the street near 3rd and Pine.

Prosecutors also said the gunfire caused the crowd of people in the area to stampede.

Police arrested Hardy Monday in Bellevue and a judge ordered him held on a $2 million bond. He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned Oct. 3.