Durkan proposes tax hike on rideshare, minimum wage for Uber, Lyft drivers

SEATTLE -- Uber and Lyft riders would pay more for their rides in Seattle starting next year, and rideshare drivers would be guaranteed a minimum wage under a new proposal from Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Durkan said her proposal would make Uber and Lyft pay their drivers a guaranteed minimum wage, something both companies have avoided because drivers are independent contractors not subject to city policy.

As a result, the average rideshare driver makes less than $11 an hour, according to information from the Economic Policy Institute provided by Durkan's office.

If approved, Uber and Lyft would have to comply with the city's $16 an hour minimum wage for large companies. The proposal would also force Uber and Lyft to offer paid sick time and unemployment insurance.

Durkan is also proposing a tax hike on each Uber or Lyft ride, charging riders 75 cents per ride instead of the current 24 cents.

The money raised by the new tax would pay for the following, according to Durkan's office:

$52 million for affordable housing near transit

$56 million to fully fund the Center City Connector streetcar

$17.75 million to create a Driver Resolution Center for Uber and Lyft drivers.

"This proposal is about ensuring Seattle grows into the city we want to be," Durkan said. "Being a city of the future isn't just about the incredible gains of the new economy. It's about being a city where all our workers are treated fairly, our communities can afford to live where they work, and everyone, regardless of income or ability level, has access to high-quality transit."

If passed, the changes would take effect July 1, 2020, but if Uber's response is any indication, the new plan won't come to fruition without a fight. Company representatives called the tax proposal regressive and unfair to drivers.

“The Mayor’s decision to triple Seattle’s tax on ridesharing will raise prices for riders and decrease trips for drivers. We support the creation of a guaranteed minimum earnings standard for drivers, and have engaged in good faith with the Mayor’s office and labor leaders for several months on this issue in hopes of reaching a compromise. We believe that any rideshare proposals should be developed based on broad input from the entire rideshare driver community in Seattle," said Nathan Hambley, a regional Uber spokesman.