Boil order issued for thousands in North Bend area

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- A boil order is in place for about 5,000 people in the North Bend area.

If you live in the North Bend area -- specifically the Tanner neighborhood -- and are part of the Sallal water system, you need to boil your water. Sample tests found E. coli in the water last week.

The boil order includes two Snoqualmie Valley schools, Twin Falls Middle and Opstad Elementary. The schools are operating on regular hours, but they're providing bottled water and hand sanitizer for students.

If you're under the boil order, you should be drinking bottled water, or only using tap water after you have boiled it for more than a minute.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.