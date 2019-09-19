Bernie Sanders says he’s reached 1 million individual donors

Posted 6:52 PM, September 19, 2019, by

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders’ campaign says that it has received contributions from more than 1 million individual donors and that it’s the first in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field to do so.

In a statement Thursday, the Vermont senator’s campaign says more than 99.9% of those donors hadn’t reached maximum federal donation limits, meaning they could give more.

It says 125,000-plus donors had agreed to make recurring contributions.

Campaign manager Faiz Shakir says, “Our strength is in numbers, and that is why Bernie Sanders is the only candidate who is able to say his campaign will rely only on grassroots funding in both the primary and against Donald Trump.”

The announcement comes after the campaign announced staff shake-ups in Iowa and New Hampshire, which kick off the Democratic presidential nominating process.

