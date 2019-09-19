Amazon wanted to hire 30,000 workers. More than 200,000 applied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the week after Amazon announced plans to fill 30,000 jobs in the US, the company was deluged with more than 208,000 online applications. That's more than 18 job applications uploaded per minute.

And the resumes keep on coming.

"People across the country understand the value of Amazon jobs with a $15 minimum wage, full benefits from day one, and upskilling opportunities," said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of HR at Amazon.

Thousands of job seekers attended Amazon Career Day events Tuesday in six cities. In Arlington, Virginia, the location of the company's second headquarters, more than 5,000 people showed up, the company said, and there were similar crowds at its locations in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Seattle. The company said it expects significant employment growth in these cities.

Company recruiters have held more than 4,500 interview-training sessions with candidates and reviewed some 7,000 resumes. Attendees were able to speak to current Amazon employees to learn more about the company, selling their own products on Amazon and how to start a business delivering packages.

The new positions range in skill and experience levels, from entry-level at the company's fulfillment centers to software development engineers. All of the jobs are permanent, and most of them are full-time. They all pay at least $15 an hour, plus benefits that include healthcare, 401(k) matching, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

Companies looking to hire employees are facing a tough labor market. There are now 7.2 million job openings, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and 6 million unemployed Americans,.

As a result, Amazon — like many large companies — is fighting to hire and retain employees. In July, the company announced that it will invest $700 million in a training initiative called "Upskilling 2025," which it says will provide employees with new skills for in-demand jobs that pay more.

Amazon is still receiving resumes.

"These numbers of applications this year is the highest we've seen in one week this year, and possibly the highest we've ever seen," said Amazon spokesperson Adam Sedo. "We have never seen this volume before."