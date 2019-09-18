Wapato mayor seeks $1,000 monthly compensation

Posted 4:44 PM, September 18, 2019, by

WAPATO, Wash. — A mayor in southern Washington state is seeking compensation for her service, as well as back pay for prior work as a city council member.

The Yakima Herald reports Wapato Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa seeks $1,000 monthly for serving as mayor beginning in September 2018.

A letter outlining her request was submitted Monday to the city council, which she joined in January 2018.

The council did not discuss the letter during its meeting.

Officials say a change in the mayor’s pay was approved by the council in November 2018 after establishing a city administrator position paying $95,000 annually.

The council decreased mayoral pay from $1,000 per month to $1 annually.

Alvarez-Roa says the pay change ordinance may not have been published and therefore not legally changed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.