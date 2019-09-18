Sounders, FC Dallas battle to scoreless tie

SEATTLE — Stefan Frei made three saves for his first shutout since July as the Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas played to a scoreless draw and picked up a crucial point in the standings on Wednesday night.

The Sounders (14-9-8) reached 50 points and retained their tenuous hold on second place in the MLS Western Conference. They’re two points ahead of third-place Minnesota and four in front of Real Salt Lake.

Dallas (12-11-8) has 44 points, and combined with Portland’s 2-0 home loss to the New York Red Bulls, jumped ahead of the Timbers in the West. Dallas and San Jose are tied for sixth with 44 points. Portland dropped into eighth.

The last shutout for Frei and the Sounders was 1-0 at Houston on July 27. In the eight games since, and before Wednesday night’s game, Seattle had allowed 19 goals in going 3-3-2.

It was Frei’s eighth shutout of the season.

Jesse Gonzalez earned his seventh shutout for Dallas. He made three saves.

The Sounders played the final four minutes of regulation and all nine minutes of stoppage time with 10 men after Xavier Arreaga was sent off with his second yellow card.