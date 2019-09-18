Some parents share confusion over proposed Puyallup School District aquatic facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Some parents in the South Sound say there could be confusion over a new bond up for a vote this fall that will eliminate a popular swimming pool and replace it with a softball field.

In November voters will be asked to approve a $273-million bond to upgrade security at the district’s high schools. The bond will pay for several other projects but will also demolish the swimming pool at Puyallup High School.

But there is some confusion for some parents because a proposed new aquatic facility at Rogers High School is not part of the bond measure.

“The pool is not on the bond, but they are related in that the bond must pass in order for us to have the spaced improved up at Rogers,” said district spokesperson Brian Fox. “The central aquatic facility would be up and running fully before we would ever close PHS pool.”

Some parents worry that the proposed new swimming center only adds confusion about the bond measure. Other parents are asking the district to do a better job at communicating the plan more clearly.

"Image and appearance is everything,” said voter, and former Puyallup School District parent Christina Allen. “Right now, the image and appearance on the heels of a bond is important not only for the district, but some school members who are up for re-election.”

District officials say they plan to share more detail about the proposed regional aquatic center during their next scheduled board meeting later this month.