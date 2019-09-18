Russell Wilson is NFC Offensive Player of the Week for team record 8th time

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

It’s #3’s eighth time earning the award, surpassing Shaun Alexander for the most in team history.

For a record eighth time, @DangeRussWilson has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nfu7BPEjnl — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 18, 2019

Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including a 28-yard rainbow to DK Metcalf midway through the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-26 on Sunday.

Wilson was 29 of 35 for 300 yards and the three TDs, becoming the fifth-fastest quarterback in league history to reach 200 career touchdown passes (114 games).

Wilson also ran four times for 24 yards, most of it coming on Seattle’s final drive as the Seahawks protected a two-point lead.