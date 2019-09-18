Reign FC match postponed after recent Tacoma rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Wednesday's Reign FC match has been postponed after recent rainfall.

The field at Cheney Stadium has taken on too much water this week and officials say it's unfit for soccer. Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says Tuesday was the wettest day of the summer, with 0.65" of rain in the area.

The Tacoma area has gotten 2.6" of rain over the last 10 days, he said.

The team is working with the National Women's Soccer League to reschedule the match against Utah Royals FC. There's no date or time for that make-up match yet.

The team says all tickets for Wednesday's game will be valid to the rescheduled game once it is set.