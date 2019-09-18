× More than 11,000 people without power in Seattle; light rail service impacted

SEATTLE — A widespread power outage in Seattle is impacting more than 11,000 people, the majority of whom are in the Beacon Hill and Rainier Valley areas.

Seattle City Light has not identified a cause for the outage, but they said there are reports of a truck that has hit wires.

Sound Transit said Link light rail trains are running, but expect delays because traffic signals are out along MLK Way in South Seattle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.