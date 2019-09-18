Healthy Living: Caring for loved ones with dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- September is world Alzheimer’s month, bringing awareness to a disease that impacts millions. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia.

Madeleine Fraley knows about dementia first-hand.

She is from Port Orchard and was the primary caregiver for her husband Larry, who lived with dementia.

Madeleine was forced to say goodbye to her husband of 53 years in 2017.

She even wrote a book about her caregiving experience called "The Thief Came in the Night."

Another advocate in the fight against dementia is Maggie Pheasant, a volunteer support group facilitator for the Alzheimer's Association. She is also a caregiving coach and a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" walk team captain.

You can do your part to help by registering for the annual Seattle walk, set for Sept. 28. Click here for more information on the walk and to find resources for caregivers.