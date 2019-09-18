2 dead, 1 injured in SeaTac crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- Authorities say two people were killed and another was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in SeaTac.

It happened at Des Moines Memorial Road near S. 202nd Street.

The King County Sheriff's Office says two men were traveling along Des Moines Memorial Drive when their vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another car.

The driver of that other car, a woman in her late 50s, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Des Moines Memorial Road is closed between 200th and 206th streets while officials investigate. The road was expected to be closed for several hours, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Neighbors tell me that one of the vehicles in this crash was moving excessively fast before being involved in this collision. They’re hoping to get the city to put in roundabouts or speed bumps to slow traffic along this residential stretch down. #Q13FOX https://t.co/lTAeZJ7mZV — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) September 19, 2019