Tuesday marks 27 years since Misty Copsey disappearance

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Tuesday marks 27 years since a teenage girl went missing in Pierce County.

Fourteen-year-old Misty Copsey disappeared on her way to the Puyallup Fair in 1992, and police are renewing their efforts to find out what happened to her.

In April, the state patrol and Kam-Way Trucking created a 'Homeward Bound' truck with Misty's face on it, hoping to generate some leads.

The truck shows Misty at the time of her disappearance and a how she would look today.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says one in six cases are solved because someone recognizes a face in a picture.

If you have any information on this case you can call 1-800-THE-LOST or Puyallup Police.

