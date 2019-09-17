Thousands lined up for Amazon’s career day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Thousands of Amazon hopefuls stood in line, braving the rain, to get a chance to speak with recruiters who are looking to fill 10,000 jobs right here in our region.

Job seekers tried to keep their resumes dry and some chose to use theirs as an umbrella. Working for Amazon in Seattle means avoiding the rain is impossible.

That’s why the company handed out these unmistakable orange and white amazon umbrellas to those patiently waiting.

Career days were happening at the same time in other cities across the country where 30,000 full and part-time jobs are up for grabs – from the program, product managers, software engineers and more.

Those looking to get hired will have to apply online.

But for those who braved the rain, they had a chance to talk face to face with someone who could help them land their dream job.