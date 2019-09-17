Police searching for child predator who lured 11-year-old Mountlake Terrace girl on app

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspected child predator after the boy an 11-year-old Mountlake Terrace girl thought she was meeting turned out to be an adult man.

The girl met the suspect on a phone app who claimed he was 14. After chatting, the two agreed to meet near Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department says the girl and a friend went to the location when they were approached by a man in his 20s who tried to lure the girls into his car, but they refused.

Police say the suspect circled around the area before leaving.

The suspect is described to be a man in his 20s with a mustache driving a light blue sedan.

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to contact detectives at (425) 670-8260.