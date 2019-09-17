× Fantasy Football: Week 3 Waiver Wire Targets

The second week of the NFL season saw a lot of injuries and poor performances by big name players. That should cause a lot of activity in your fantasy football league. Here are some players you should target.

Grab Now:

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The quarterback for the Buffalo Bills has been steady through two weeks of his sophomore year. In each game he has already thrown for t least 250 yards and a passing touchdown. Not crazy impressive, but he is also a threat on the ground. In both games he has also rushed for a touchdown which adds big value to any quarterback. He might not be Lamar Jackson, but he’ll get you a steady 17 to 20 points a week in standard leagues. A great pickup if you had either Drew Brees or Ben Rothelisberger.

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers: Starting RB for Pittsburgh, James Conner is day to day with a knee injury and is expected to play, but Samuels showed a lot of potential in the moments he played against Seattle. He was explosive and was great passing option out of the backfield. Conner having a knee injury this early in the season isn’t a great sign, so Samuels is worth stashing for now or if you want a handcuff for Conner.

WR DJ Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars: There’s a couple of things we know about Minshew Mania, Gardner Minshew has a lot of swagger and DJ “Baby” Chark is his favorite target. The second year player out of LSU already has 11 receptions, 201 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He’s a big play wide receiver and Minshew is finding him. What really sticks out to me is Chark’s 18.3 yards per reception. He should be viable until Nick Foles returns.

WR Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs: I don’t think I really need to point this player out. Robinson had a stellar week two. All you out there were looking for the player that would take over for Tyreek Hill and it looks like it’s going to be Robinson. The young wide receiver balled out. He had six catches, 172 yards and two touchdowns. While this won’t be a weekly thing, we saw that Patrick Mahomes just kept throwing it to him. He should be snagged up in all leagues.

TE Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks: He’s not going to get you a lot of yards, but Dissly will get your touchdowns. Combined with last year, he’s had a total of 14 receptions and so far four of them are for touchdowns. He’s got big hands, a big body and looks to be Russell Wilson’s favorite red zone target. TE is a very difficult position to get outside of the top five, but Dissly is a great option and there’s a lot of touchdown potential here each week.

Others to Keep in Mind:

QB Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans

RB Darwin Thompson, Kansas City Chiefs

RB Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills

WR Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

WR Devin Smith, Dallas Cowboys

TE Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers