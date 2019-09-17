Disney ‘Bedtime Hotline’ is back – let Yoda, Mickey or Jasmine help your child to sleep

Your child (or you!) can now get a bedtime phone call from one of their favorite Disney characters!

Disney has announced a toll free bedtime hotline to give parents a break and kids something to look forward to at the end of the day.

According to WDWInfo.com, starting September 16, kids can call the “Disney Bedtime Hotline” to add some of that Disney magic to their bedtime routine.

One of six special goodnight messages from either Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda, or Spider-Man will play when calling 1-877-7-MICKEY.

Princess Jasmine talks about walking through the marketplace with Aladdin before wishing the caller “sweet dreams.”

Yoda encourages the hotline customer to “Feel the Force surround you,” adding, “like a blanket, it is. In your dreams, other people you will see.”

WDWInfo.com says the number will be available in the U.S. through September 30, 2019.

Disney fans can also opt-in for a one-time text message.