‘Clamdy’ canes? Seattle novelty store gets early start on Christmas

SEATTLE -- Novelty store Archie McPhee in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood is known for its out-of-the-box inventory.

This year, they're hopping on the Christmas bandwagon early.

The store has stocked its shelves with some new candy cane flavors, like "hamdy canes," kale canes and pizza candy canes.

The kale candy canes are described as having the bitter "grassiness" of kale, but none of the nutritional value.

And that's not all. If you're feeling really brave, you can try mac-and-cheese candy canes, coal candy canes, pickle candy canes, bacon candy canes -- and even "clamdy canes."

They come in packs of five for $6.50.