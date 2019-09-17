Bail set at $2 million for suspected killer in Seattle light rail shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Bond was set at $2 million for a man accused in a deadly shooting at a Seattle light rail station. A probable cause hearing was Tuesday at the King County Courthouse for the 20-year-old suspected of shooting three people.

The man was not in court since he waived his appearance. A judge found probable cause against the suspected killer and said he was a significant danger to the community.

King County prosecutors said the man faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, two counts of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man was accused of killing one person and injuring two others Sept. 13 when he opened fire inside the Westlake Light Rail Station at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. Prosecutors said the gunfire caused the crowd of people to stampede.

The Seattle Police Department released surveillance video of the suspect leaving the tunnel moments after the shots were fired. Officers with the Bellevue Police Department said they recognized him as soon as the video went out.

“Apparently he was well known to the Bellevue Police Department as were some of the other people who were with him on Friday evening that were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting,” said Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette, an investigations chief with the Seattle Police Department.

Investigators arrested the 20-year-old Monday in Bellevue at his girlfriend’s house. The man has a criminal history including a felony conviction and two misdemeanors.

Detectives interviewed a 13-year-old girl who was with the suspect before the shooting. The girl verified the man’s identity from his Washington State Department of License photo.

Sound Transit partnered with Seattle Police Department to increase police presence at the Westlake station.

Health officials said one person was released from a hospital to recover from gunshot injuries. Another person was still at a hospital; their condition improved from serious to satisfactory.