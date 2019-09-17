30,000 jobs up for grabs at Amazon’s Career Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - If you're looking for a career change, you may want to take a look at Amazon. The company is hiring for thousands of positions, not just here in Seattle, but in cities all over the country.

Amazon says about 30,000 jobs are up from grabs. Reportedly, 10,000 of those jobs will be right here in Seattle. Other cities where Amazon is having Career Day include: Arlington, Virginia, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Nashville. The positions open are both full and part time as well.

According to Amazon, Career Day is an opportunity for those interested to talk directly with Amazon recruiters. It’s also an opportunity to get insight on how to apply for a job and find out what qualifications recruiters are looking for.

There will also be resume advice along with interview workshops.

“I would suggest for folks coming to the event tomorrow to come excited to learn more about Amazon, to come with a list of questions, to come with a list of things that they’ve been wondering, and things specifically they want to learn from recruiters about,” said Amazon spokesperson Allison Flicker. “For some of the jobs that are open right now in Seattle, we have jobs open on our Prime Air team, we have software development jobs and even jobs on our Alexa personality teams. So, it really is a wide range of things, depending on your skill level or experience."

Here is an important caveat for Career Day. Of course, bring your resume to get advice on how it looks, but you will not be formally applying during the event. Amazon encourages everyone who is interested in a job to visit the Amazon jobs website to formally apply.

Amazon Career Day is Tuesday (Sept. 17) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Lake Union Discovery Center.

Reportedly, more than 53,000 Amazon employees work in Seattle.