Truck falls into creek when bridge collapses in Snohomish County

Posted 1:48 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, September 16, 2019

MONROE, Wash. — Nobody was hurt when a private bridge collapsed on Monday sending a truck plunging into the creek below.

According to Snohomish County firefighters, the small wooden bridge on Old Owen Road in Monroe collapsed when a truck carrying septic vaults was crossing it.

Officials said the bridge is on private property.

Images from the scene showed the truck on its side in the water.

Crews said they were putting an oil absorbent line across Woods Creek to catch any leaking oil.

The Department of Ecology was also called to the scene.

