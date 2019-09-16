Suspect in deadly Seattle Westlake station shooting arrested

Posted 6:12 PM, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16PM, September 16, 2019

SEATTLE – The man accused of shooting three people, one fatally, Friday night in a downtown Seattle light rail station has been arrested, the department said.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. at the Westlake Light Link Rail Station. Officers performed CPR on victims before Seattle Fire transported all three to Harborview Medical Center where 21-year-old Dawda Corr died.

Surveillance video released from the station shows a man fleeing the scene, and police say they believe the three victims were targeted.

The identity of the suspect hasn’t been released yet.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

