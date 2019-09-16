Shawn Rietdorf: Accused in burglary of widow’s home in Thurston County and theft in Lewis County

Rietdorf is also wanted in Lewis County for Theft in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Identity Theft in the 2nd Degree. Centralia Police say he stole an I-Pad from a room at a motel where he'd worked as the maintenance man for only a few days. Deputies think he took the job just so he could get a key card to the rooms.

Lewis County Sheriff's detectives are also looking for Rietdorf after he is accused of using stolen credit card information to order food from burger and pizza places. "He would phone in and basically do carry-out orders. Originally, deputies were notified that the victim had some fraudulent charges to his credit card ---and then what became even more suspicious is in April of this year, there were additional transactions on the new card that was issued. So, the victims replaced their credit card, they had these new transactions and they start figuring out the suspect is believed to be the victim's sister's significant other and the original credit card was stolen and the second credit card, it looks like the information must have been copied off. He basically defrauds them once and then goes after them again, which ultimately led to his demise, as far as the criminal charges catching up with him," said Lewis County Special Services Chief Dusty Breen.

Rietdorf 6'0", 175 lbs and was last living in Napavine in Lewis County. However, he has been seen in Shelton in Mason County. That's where he told Tumwater police that he gets his drugs.