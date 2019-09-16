× Seattle Fire kicks off ‘Fill-the-Boot’ campaign

Seattle firefighters are taking to the streets in an effort to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Seattle Fire’s fill-the-boot campaign has raised more than a million dollars in the past 18 years.

Muscular Dystrophy can refer to a wide range of diseases – but the one thing they all have in common is that they break down the muscles needed for everything from blinking and swallowing to walking.

While MDA operates nation-wide, the Seattle area has so many research programs, most of the money raised will go to help families right here!

“Last year over 2,300 families in Washington were served by MDA in helping with what they need,” says Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. He says the money spent on research is key.

“We’ve got to do the research to find out how to make it better or how to prevent it from happening.”

The campaign officially runs from Tuesday, September 24 until Thursday, September 27. You’ll find firefighters with boots to fill outside Fires Station 5 on the Seattle waterfront, on 15th Avenue NW in Ballard, along SW Alaska Street at West Seattle Junction, at NE 50th and Roosevelt in the University District, and right by Rainier Playfield on S. Alaska Street.

If you can’t drop by in person, you can leave a donation – and a message of support – online.