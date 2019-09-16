Police asking for tips leading to arrest of woman who robbed Seattle Walgreens at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police Robbery detectives are asking for the public's help to ID a woman who robbed a Walgreens store at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows the suspect approach the female teller at the store at 5th & Denny Way on Sunday, July 28th at about 7:45 pm.

Officers say she asked for a pack of Newport Green 100's and then slipped the teller her a note that read, "I have a gun, don't say anything, and give me all the money."

Video shows her removing a handgun from the front pocket of her sweatshirt to show the teller that she was armed. After the teller opened the register, the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed cash before quickly leaving.

She is described as a black female, 20's to 30's of unknown height. She was wearing Converse shoes, a camouflaged cap, blue sweatshirt and gray pants.

If you can identify her or have any information to help police find her, you will remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone where you can send photos of the suspect as well. You will remain anonymous and will never be asked to give your name.