More wet, breezy weather this week as fall approaches

SEATTLE -- We have now entered the season where we look for dry days since most of the time it’ll be wet.

Monday has some passing showers but there will be some sun breaks too. It won't be overly wet Monday.

Tuesday will be wet and breezy. It looks very sloppy for the Tuesday morning commute. Drive with care. Tuesday afternoon will have less rain but plan on more passing showers after a soaking morning.

Wednesday has passing showers and sun breaks but it won’t rain all day.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday look nice and dry with highs near 70. Some nice “end of summer” days later this week.

The equinox comes next Monday as fall officially arrives at 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 23. That means our nights will be longer than our days!