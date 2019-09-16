Maple Valley smoke shop closed; manager accused of selling heroin, cocaine to minors

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A local smoke shop has closed and its manager is behind bars, accused of selling heroin, cocaine, prescription pills and more to minors in the area.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the Maple Valley Police Department on Friday arrested the manager of the Cigar Land Smoke Shop on SE 237th Street on multiple felony narcotics charges. It was the culmination of a two-month investigation that began after police got several complaints about the store’s manager, a 29-year-old man from Federal Way, selling alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs to minors.

Police said undercover detectives were able to buy prescription pills, marijuana, heroin and cocaine from the store manager during the investigation.

When they searched the store Friday morning, detectives found cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana products (edibles and dabs). The store is not a licensed marijuana dispensary.

When police arrested the store manager, there were three underage kids trying to buy tobacco products and discussing prices for harder drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

The clerk was booked into the King County Jail on multiple drug charges, and the store has been closed by the Liquor and Cannabis Board.