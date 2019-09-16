Federal Way woman pleading community for help to find hit-and-run driver who left brother dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- Federal Way police are still looking for a driver that struck and killed a man riding his bicycle along a highway and, for the first time, his sister is speaking out.

The hit-and-run happened last Friday along Pacific Hwy. First responders tried to save the man, 34-year-old Tyler Rolph, but he died from his injuries. His sister Tracy Rolph says she and her family are desperately hoping for a break in the case.

"We are hurting so badly knowing this person is still out there and it's important to get this person off the streets so it doesn't happen to anyone else," said Tracy.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help the Rolph family through the crisis and they're planning a memorial in early October.

"Our family doesn't really feel like a family. My dad is gone, my grandparents are gone and it's just me, my sister, and my mom now and my brother did not deserve to die this way. We're praying that somebody knows something and somebody comes forward," adds Tracy.

Federal Way Police don't have a solid make or model of the car but say the grill design may be a black diamond or hexagon-patterned. The car was last seen speeding away on South Dash Point Road in Federal Way.

If you think you know where the driver or the truck is, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or go to P3TIPS.com

Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-tyler-rolph