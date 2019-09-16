Building explosion in Maine causes multiple injuries

Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at a building in Farmington, Maine, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the LEAP facility on Monday when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said. The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET, the spokeswoman said.

LEAP, which stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People, is a group that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.

Photos from the scene show a building in ruins.

Rubble, papers and a white substance covered the street and areas around the explosion site.

Farmington, located along Route 2 in western-central Maine, had about 7,760 residents as of the 2010 Census.