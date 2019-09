This week on “The Divide:” Brandi Kruse takes a look at the divide between Eastern and Western Washington, as well as the divide between urban and rural communities. She’s joined by both a former and current U.S. Representative for the 8th Congressional District, which spans the Cascades. Also: We hear from viewers with complaints about an interview done last week with Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant.

