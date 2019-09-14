Moment of silence held during Mount Rainier High School home game for slain classmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday, Mount Rainier High School held a moment of silence before its first home football game of the season to honor the life of a 16-year-old student investigators say was brutally murdered.

Authorities announced on Thursday, the body of a 16-year-old found in Green River, was Juan Carlos Con Guzman.

Throughout the day Friday, students mourned the loss of their fellow classmates.

Later in the evening, at the first Mount Rainier High School home game of the season, the school honored the life of Juan Carlos.

"We wanted to take some time in a moment of silence to remember the great parts of Juan Carlos and what he meant to us," said Mount Rainier Principal, Kyle Linman.

Before kickoff, the entire stadium went silent for a few moments to honor Juan Carlos.

“They’re going to escape in this moment, and I think showing our love and support of him at the beginning of this game meant something," said Linman.

A GoFundMe is collecting money for the funeral expense of Juan Carlos.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look for information that would help lead to an arrest. Detectives asked the public to contact them if anyone saw anything suspicious on or near Green Valley Road on Monday or Tuesday. Investigators encouraged people to call them at 206-296-3311.