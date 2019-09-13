× Zetron’s ‘Shoot for the Stars’ golf tournaments raise more than $200,000 for Behind the Badge Foundation

NEWCASTLE — Zetron’s 9th ‘Shoot for the Stars” golf tournament took place at The Golf Club at Newcastle on Tuesday to benefit the Behind the Badge Foundation. To date, the annual tournament hosted by Washington’s Most Wanted’s David Rose has raised more than $200,000 to help the families of fallen officers and their departments.

Zetron is a Redmond-based company that makes communications equipment for 911 dispatch centers. Employees volunteer to organize the golf tournament. “Everything we do in our business is trying to help them in doing their jobs better, save seconds off response time and we see how hard their jobs are and we know how difficult that can be and anything we can do to help support them is something we want to be involved with,” said Zetron President and CEO Brent Dippie.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several First Responders and law enforcement members were part of the great event, including Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. It's really important to be out here today, because this event supports the Behind the Badge Foundation, which supports so many law enforcement personnel and their survivors, for Concerns of Police Survivors, people who really need to know the community is standing behind them to support them and there's nothing more wonderful than being out here as a part of the community and a part of this effort," said Chief Best.

You can still give by CLICKING HERE and dedicating your donation to 'Shoot for the Stars.'