Roads closed in Silverdale neighborhood amid possible bomb threat

SILVERDALE, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating a possible bomb threat at a home in Silverdale.

Streets in the Ridgeview and Peony Place neighborhoods were closed Friday after Kitsap County deputies say they were called to help a "person in crisis" who fired a gun.

That person was taken into custody, and officials later learned there might be explosives in the home on Peony Place NW.

A bomb squad was called to the area and obtained a search warrant to enter the home, officials said.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and the state patrol, were also involved with the investigation, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say students who attend nearby Central Kitsap Schools were allowed to stay at school until they could be picked up.

It's unclear when streets will reopen.