× Prosecutors: Man raped 11-year-old SeaTac girl he met on Snapchat

SEATAC, Wash. — Police arrested a man accused of raping an 11-year-old after the girl’s mom came home from work to find the man hiding inside a bedroom.

According to charging documents from the King County Prosecutor’s Office:

The girl met the suspect, 18 -year-old Jay Nova, on the social media app Snapchat. The two arranged to meet at the girl’s home in SeaTac. She let the man into the home through their sliding glass door while her mom was at work on Aug. 28.

Prosecutors say Nova had sex with the girl twice that day. She told him that they “shouldn’t do this,” but he ignored her.

The girl’s mom and her boss came home to get some food at lunchtime. The mom thought her daughter was acting strangely, so she looked around and discovered the 18-year-old trying to hide in a bedroom.

The mom held the door shut and called police. Officers rushed into the scene thinking a burglary was in progress.

The suspect at first told police that he was just looking for a place to stay, but later admitted to having sex with the girl.

Nova is charged with two counts of rape of a child. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Nova is being held on $250,000 bail for each count. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24.