1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Seattle shooting, officials say

SEATTLE -- Authorities say a person is dead and two others were injured Friday night in a shooting in downtown Seattle.
It happened near the Westlake light rail station.
The Seattle Fire Department says one of the injured people was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other was hospitalized in stable condition.
Transportation officials say the light rail station is closed while police investigate. Roads were also closed in the area, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
Police said on Twitter that they were searching for suspects.
This is a developing story and will be updated