1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Seattle shooting, officials say

SEATTLE -- Authorities say a person is dead and two others were injured Friday night in a shooting in downtown Seattle.

It happened near the Westlake light rail station.

The Seattle Fire Department says one of the injured people was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other was hospitalized in stable condition.

Transportation officials say the light rail station is closed while police investigate. Roads were also closed in the area, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

UPDATE 2: Passengers needing to continue north beyond University Street Station can board specially provided buses currently en route to transport riders to the Capitol Hill Station, then resume on the train to the UW Station. — Sound Transit - 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) September 14, 2019

Police said on Twitter that they were searching for suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated