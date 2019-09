Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A man's body was found in the middle of Pacific Highway overnight near a mangled bicycle, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run.

Police said it happened on Pacific Highway between 272nd Street and 279th Place, where a person driving found the victim in the middle of the road.

Police say they have not yet identified a suspect or a vehicle involved in the deadly crash. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim.