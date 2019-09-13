Learn car control and confidence in the Cascade foothills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - The ability to drive on any surface, at any time, in any weather makes for the best drivers. From fifteen to 85+, students at DirtFish are taught car control, confidence and safety behind the wheel. All of this is done based on the roots of rally racing.

The form of motorsport uses road-legal cars and can be done at the expansive, 300 acres, DirtFish property just off of I-90 in Snoqualmie. Instructors are available with a wide variety of driving backgrounds. The company also offers vehicles with hand controls with automatic transmissions to accommodate individuals living with paralysis.

Established in 2010, DirtFish has grown from a rally school into a brand that's recognized around the world. They offer classes, corporate team-building experiences, and have hosted the RedBull GRC (Global Rally Cross) twice in the past four years.