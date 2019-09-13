Roads closed in Silverdale neighborhood amid possible bomb threat

Joey Lopez: ‘Lil Puppet’ fresh out of federal prison — and already in the wind

September 13, 2019

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN TRI-CITIES —
Violent gang member, Joey Lopez, a.k.a. ‘Lil Puppet’ has the U.S. Marshals hunting him after never checking in with his probation officer after his recent release from federal prison.

He served time on a conviction for being a felon with a gun.

He also has assault, obstruction, resisting arrest, injury to a child and drive-by shooting on his rap sheet.

He’s 32 years old, 5’7” and weighs 190 pounds.

He has ‘509’ tattooed on his left leg and a sleeve of ink on his right arm.

The U.S. Marshals say he’s known to motel-hop in Pasco and also has ties to Walla Walla.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.

