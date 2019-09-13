Help ID Idaho suspect seen buying lotto tickets with stolen credit cards

WANTED IN POST FALLS, Idaho —

This fraud suspect’s enjoying her drink just like police in Post Falls, Idaho say she enjoys buying lotto tickets with stolen credit cards.

Detectives say a surveillance photo shows her at the counter of a convenience store in Post Falls where she bought a bunch of tickets in late July, then cashed-in the winners at several spots around the city in Kootenai County, that’s just across the border from Spokane.

Detectives say she was driving a silver four-door sedan that’s possibly a 2006 Nissan Sentra.

Take a good look at the tattoos on her right arm.

Somebody knows who she is with seeing all that ink and really good looks at her face.

If you know her name, submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com, through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.