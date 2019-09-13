Fly high: Alaska Airlines unveils Russell Wilson plane on Blue Friday

Posted 10:36 AM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, September 13, 2019

SEATTLE -- In honor of Russell Wilson's jersey number, Alaska Airlines has launched a fun fall program called “Flight 3.”

For all the Seahawks away games where Alaska flies, the airline will host a special tailgate celebration for one flight of fans headed to the game. But guests will only know they’re on a “Flight 3” when they arrive at the gate, according to Alaska Airlines.

Guests who end up on a “Flight 3” will be greeted with a tailgate celebration – and when they board the aircraft, they’ll find commemorative swag inside.

But what's on the outside? Russell, of course!

Alaska has rolled out a Russell Wilson plane that will be  assigned to each “Flight 3."

Go Hawks!

