Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies

Posted 8:08 AM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, September 13, 2019

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 28: Musicians Jesse Money (L) and Eddie Money perform on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A publicist for rock star Eddie Money has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

