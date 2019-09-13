Charles Reedy: Felon wanted for escape, likely limping after jumping out 3rd-floor window

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN SPOKANE —

If you spot convicted felon, Charles Reedy, on the street — he’s likely still limping — after staff at a halfway house in Spokane watched him jump out a third-floor window and hobble away on August 23rd.

Reedy had just got out of prison for a weapons possession conviction.

Now, he’s wanted for escape and being hunted by U.S. Marshals.

Reedy also has assault, robbery, escape, eluding, burglary and drugs on his rap sheet.

He’s 29 years old, 5’5”, weighs 170 pounds and has ties to the Yakima area.

If you know where he’s hiding, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.