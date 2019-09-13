Boats Afloat brings activities for all ages to South Lake Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The 41st annual Lake Union Boats Afloat Show, the West Coast’s largest floating boat show, is welcoming guests throughout the weekend on South Lake Union.

For the newbie looking to get into boating, or the boater just back from a summer of cruising and lusting after a bigger boat, Boats Afloat is the place to kick some anchors. It includes a wide variety of things-to-do for families of all ages including:

Free family boat rides - Cruise Lake Union on a free 45-minute sailboat ride. Every day of the show, Seattle Sailing Club will have 26' to 35' sailboats available to ride – participants can get involved and help handle the lines or even steer the boat.

Sailing lessons - Seattle Sailing Club is offering a three-hour training course consisting of 1.5 hours of on-land instruction and 1.5 hours of on-water instruction. This daily introductory program is ideal for new sailors as well as those who are simply looking for a refresher. Cost: $55 includes two days’ admission and hands-on sailing lessons.

Kids sailing lessons - Youth ages 8 – 16 can join The Center for Wooden Boats and Sail Sand Point for free hour-long sailing lessons. They will learn basic principles such as tacking, jibing, sail trim and weight balance and have fun on the water. Pre-registration is recommended as popular times fill up fast.

Toy boat building for kids - The crew from the Center for Wooden Boats will help kids build and decorate their own wooden boat using traditional tools and decorating with bottle caps, corks, and crayons. Saturday and Sunday only.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email tips@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.