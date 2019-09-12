× Trump to speak in Baltimore for the first time since calling it a ‘rodent infested mess’

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is slated to speak at the House Republican Conference Member Retreat dinner in Baltimore Thursday evening — his first time in the city since he called it a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

Trump tweeted the comments in July, specifically referring to Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district, which includes parts of Baltimore, a place where “no human being would want to live.”

It sparked a weeks-long back-and-forth between Trump and Cummings, who oversees multiple investigations of Trump and top administration officials as House Oversight Chairman.

Trump’s comments were swiftly condemned by Baltimore leaders, including Mayor Jack Young, as well as Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan.

But Trump’s White House staff and his campaign staff have all continued to defend what the President has said about the city. And in late July, Trump said he doesn’t regret criticizing politicians’ handling of the Baltimore and denied assertions that his critiques were racist.

Cummings told CNN’s Manu Raju that he hopes Trump enjoys his time in the city.

“I hope he has a pleasant visit. I hope he gets a chance to see quite a bit of Baltimore. It’s a beautiful city — a lot of hard working people,” Cummings said Thursday.

When Trump arrives at the retreat just outside of Cummings’ district in Baltimore, he will likely be met by demonstrators protesting his policies at a park a block away from his speaking venue.

A group calling itself the Baltimore Welcoming Committee, which says its composed of a coalition that includes Democratic Socialists of America and immigrants rights groups among others, is scheduled to assemble in the park in the late afternoon and stay through Trump’s arrival at the dinner. The coalition is also scheduled to stage different events countering the retreat through Sunday, when the retreat ends.

It’s common for the President to give remarks at their party’s annual congressional retreat, and last year, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both spoke at the GOP gathering in West Virginia.

The theme of Trump’s remarks this year are unclear, but last year, Trump focused on telling members of his party that they’d either have to compromise or win more seats in 2018 in order to reach a deal on immigration. One topic that will surely be broached during the retreat is how House Republicans will recaputre a majority.

Since Republicans lost the House in 2018, a growing number of House Democrats have called for a presidential impeachment inquiry and Trump and his administration have been ensnared in more than a dozen investigations led by House Democrats.

Just days before Trump’s rodent tweet, Cummings’ panel approved subpoenas for work-related texts and emails on White House officials’ personal devices, putting Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump in the committee’s sights. Trump has told people he believes his children, who are also government employees, are being unfairly targeted.

After the tweets criticizing the state of Baltimore, Trump called for for Cummings to use the resources of the House Oversight Committee to investigate Baltimore’s corruption.

“Billions and billions of dollars have been given to Baltimore. It’s been misspent, it’s been missing, it’s been stolen with a lot of corrupt government. And as you know Cummings has been in charge,” Trump said in late July, “Now, I will say this, I think that Representative Cummings should take his Oversight Committee and start doing oversight on Baltimore.”