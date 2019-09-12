Rain returns late Thursday, wet weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Rain is returning to the Puget Sound region late Thursday, but it'll be a warm day before that happens.

Thursday starts out humid and on the warm side. It’ll be dry all day for the metro and some will top 80 degrees, especially the South Sound. Thursday evening gets wet, especially north of Seattle. This front has isolated thunderstorms with heavy showers and possible hail. It should hold off in Seattle and Tacoma until after midnight.

Overnight into Friday morning will be wet for all! Most of the rain/thunder will be while we sleep into Friday morning. Friday starts out with showers but most of the day will be dry at least for the metro. Passing showers all day Friday for the coast and foothills.

Saturday starts out mostly dry but it looks pretty wet Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks wet, cool and breezy! High temperatures go from 75 degrees Thursday to 63 degrees by Sunday.

The Harvest Moon is Friday the 13th, and we should see it from time to time!