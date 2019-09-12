Q13 says goodbye to Marni Hughes

SEATTLE — After eight years as part of the Q13 News team, Marni Hughes has signed off from her last newscast.

The evening anchor made the difficult decision to leave so she can spend more time with her family.

“Although I love bringing you the news each night, the reality is, I miss a lot at home,” she said. “Telling your stories and being part of this community is one of the great highlights in my career in journalism. It’s been a privilege to sit on this set during the big stories impacting our region.”

Marni, the privilege has been ours: