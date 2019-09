FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Authorities are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash Thursday in Federal Way.

It happened at 356th Street and 8th Avenue SW.

Federal Way Police said that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash and that no other vehicles were involved.

Fire officials said on Twitter that 356th is closed from 11th Avenue SW to 6th Avenue SW. Drivers in the area were advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated

